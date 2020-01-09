The story appears on
Page A6
January 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
New comms satellite for key mission
China sent a new experimental communications satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 11:20pm on Tuesday.
It has entered its preset orbit and will be used for communications, radio, television and data, as well as high throughput technology testing.
The satellite was launched on a Long March-3B carrier rocket. It was the 324th mission for the Long March series.
The new satellite and the carrier rocket were developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
