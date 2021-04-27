New counter-espionage measures

Home » Nation

China’s Ministry of State Security yesterday issued regulations on counter-espionage security work, which take effect upon promulgation.

Overseas espionage and intelligence agencies and hostile forces have intensified infiltration into China, and broadened their tactics of stealing secrets in various ways and in more fields.

And this poses a serious threat to China’s national security and interests, according to a senior official with the ministry.

The regulations are formulated to ensure specific duties of various authorities and entities in preventing espionage activities are performed and to enhance the capacity of society, especially core areas, in ensuring state security, the official said.

State security organs should work with relevant departments to formulate and regularly adjust the list of key units with crucial responsibilities to guard against espionage acts, according to the regulations.

The document noted that Party and state organs, social groups, enterprises and public institutions should assume primary responsibility for preventing espionage activities within the units.

Departments in charge of specific industries should supervise and manage counter-espionage works within corresponding industries.

And state security organs should guide and oversee counter-espionage activities, according to the regulations.

State security organs may guide anti-espionage work in various ways including offering publicity materials, issuing guidelines and providing training, the document said.

It added that the state security organs shall urge the units with problems in implementing anti-espionage responsibilities to rectify them as soon as possible.

The provisions also said that for units that fail to implement their anti-espionage responsibilities, the ministry is authorized to require them to rectify the problems within a time limit or summon relevant persons for a face-to-face meeting in accordance with the law, urging the units to enhance security measures and release timely updates of its progress to correct the situation.

When offering anti-espionage guidance and inspecting anti-espionage work, state security organs should strictly abide by the statutory authority and procedures, respect and protect human rights and protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and organizations, according to the regulations.

For those units that caused adverse consequences, the ministry will transfer clues to relevant security organs and suggest them to deal with. If the case constitutes a crime, the offender will be investigated for criminal responsibility according to laws.

The document urged state security organs to protect state, work and business secrets, as well as personal privacy and personal information acquired confidential.