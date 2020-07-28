Advanced Search

July 28, 2020

New laws to protect business

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 July 28, 2020 | Print Edition

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate has issued guidelines for fighting criminal offenses that disrupt resumption of work and production.

People involved in illegal acts jeopardizing the restoration of work and production and the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises must be strictly and promptly prosecuted to help businesses recover losses, according to the guidelines.

