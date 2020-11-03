The story appears on
November 3, 2020
New move to promote sci-fi sector
China will build a sci-fi-based science and technology industrial park in a reclaimed steel plant in western Beijing to boost the development of the country’s sci-fi industry.
China has attached great importance to scientific and technological innovation, and is seeing a boom in its sci-fi industry. It will promote Beijing as a center of global influence in the sci-fi field through the China Science Fiction Conference, which opened in the capital on Sunday, said Bai Xi with the China Association for Science and Technology.
Fu Xiaoming, deputy general manager of the Beijing Shougang Construction Group, said the company will spend about 10 years building a “sci-fi city” with a construction area of about 160,000 square meters in the Shougang Industrial Park in Shijingshan District.
Several centers for international communication, technological empowerment and consumer experience, as well as a public service platform for graphic image rendering, copyright trading, and digital photography and production, will be established in the sci-fi city.
A sci-fi amusement park is also expected to be set up in the Shougang Industrial Park by the end of 2021.
