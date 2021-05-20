The story appears on
Page A7
May 20, 2021
New ocean-monitoring satellite put into orbit
China yesterday sent a new ocean-monitoring satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern Gansu Province.
A Long March-4B rocket carrying the Haiyang-2D (HY-2D) satellite took off at 12:03pm, according to the launch center.
The HY-2D will form a constellation with the HY-2B and HY-2C satellites to build an all-weather and round-the-clock dynamic ocean environment monitoring system of high frequency and medium and large scale.
The constellation will support the country’s early warning and prediction of marine disasters, sustainable development and utilization of ocean resources, effective response to global climate change as well as ocean research.
The HY-2D was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology, and the carrier rocket by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology.
Yesterday’s launch was the 370th by the Long March rocket series.
