New plan to better rural life

China has released a five-year action plan on improving the rural living environment amid the bid to promote rural vitalization and upgrade the living conditions of rural residents.

The rural living environment upgrade is closely related to the well-being of farmers and the construction of a beautiful China, according to the plan issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

Noting the achievements made in rural areas since China launched a three-year rural living environment upgrade campaign in 2018, the plan urged efforts to speed up the improvement of rural life.

By 2025, the rural living environment should be significantly upgraded, with more clean toilets in rural areas and better sewerage. The plan also urged an increase in the treatment of rural domestic sewage and the treatment of rural household garbage by 2025.