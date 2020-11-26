The story appears on
November 26, 2020
New research ship
A new geophysical research ship has passed sea trials and anchored at a port in south China’s Guangdong Province, to the Chinese Academy of Sciences said yesterday.
The SHI YAN 6 began sea trials on November 10 to test 62 indicators including control system debugging, diesel engine operation, underwater radiated noise, cabin vibration and noise as well as stability.
