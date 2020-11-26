Advanced Search

November 26, 2020

New research ship

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 26, 2020 | Print Edition

A new geophysical research ship has passed sea trials and anchored at a port in south China’s Guangdong Province, to the Chinese Academy of Sciences said yesterday.

The SHI YAN 6 began sea trials on November 10 to test 62 indicators including control system debugging, diesel engine operation, underwater radiated noise, cabin vibration and noise as well as stability.

