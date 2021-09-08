Advanced Search

September 8, 2021

New satellite launched

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 8, 2021 | Print Edition

China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province at 11:01am yesterday.

It is a hyperspectral satellite that will be used for comprehensive environmental monitoring, aiming to improve the country’s hyperspectral observation capacity of the atmosphere, water and land.

