July 15, 2021

New snake found

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 15, 2021 | Print Edition

A new species of the genus Elaphe was discovered by a research team mainly composed of Chinese scientists in the Qinling Mountains, in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, an institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences said yesterday.

Based on combined morphological and osteological characters and molecular phylogenetics, scientists described the new snake species named Elaphe xiphodonta.

