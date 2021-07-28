The story appears on
Page A9
July 28, 2021
New spiders found
New surveys have determined the existence of 10 new spider species and one new flower species on Mount Fanjingshan, a world heritage site in southwest China known for its scenery and biodiversity.
Researchers also located 144 existing species that had not been found on the mountain in the city of Tongren, Guizhou Province, raising its total number of species to 7,307, up from 7,152 recorded in 2016, according to the administration of the Fanjingshan nature reserve.
The administration said the newly discovered spider species belong to the Clubionidae, Salticidae and Araneidae families. The newly identified plant is the Impatiens bullatisepala, contributing to the richness of China’s Impatiens species.
