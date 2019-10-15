The story appears on
Page A6
October 15, 2019
New swine fever case
China has confirmed a new case of African swine fever in its northwestern Gansu Province.
The disease was detected in a cooperative in Minxian County, Dingxi City. Among the 287 pigs in the cooperative, 265 were infected and died, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block and cull all affected pigs. China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018.
