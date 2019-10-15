Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 15, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New swine fever case

Source: Xinhua | 00:48 UTC+8 October 15, 2019 | Print Edition

China has confirmed a new case of African swine fever in its northwestern Gansu Province.

The disease was detected in a cooperative in Minxian County, Dingxi City. Among the 287 pigs in the cooperative, 265 were infected and died, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block and cull all affected pigs. China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿