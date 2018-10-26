The story appears on
October 26, 2018
Related News
New swine fever outbreak
A NEW outbreak of African swine fever has been confirmed in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday. Among 10 pigs raised on a local farm in the city of Bijie, eight pigs were confirmed infected and died, the ministry said on its website. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs, according to the statement. African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs.
