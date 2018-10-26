Advanced Search

October 26, 2018

New swine fever outbreak

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 26, 2018 | Print Edition

A NEW outbreak of African swine fever has been confirmed in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday. Among 10 pigs raised on a local farm in the city of Bijie, eight pigs were confirmed infected and died, the ministry said on its website. Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs, according to the statement. African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs.

﻿