Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

October 30, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New technique may cut solar cell cost

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 30, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers have developed a new photovoltaic technique that could improve the efficiency of solar cells and reduce their cost.

The new technique uses high-efficiency hole-and-electron-selective layers for both polarities on silicon substrate, which could improve the efficiency of solar cells to 15.1 percent, said Peng Shanglong, head of a research team at Lanzhou University in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

He added that the new technique would allow the potential model of solar cells to avoid high-temperature processes, which makes it low-cost and efficient.

“Because of high equipment costs and complex techniques, traditional solar cells have long been limited in use on a large scale,” Peng said. “It’s of practical value to develop a new model of solar cells.”

The findings have been published in Nano Energy, a major journal covering the science and engineering of nanomaterials and nanodevices.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿