Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

August 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

New trash sorting plan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 10, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINA will work to shore up weak links in garbage sorting and sewage treatment in urban areas, authorities said.

By 2023, qualified cities at or above the prefecture level should set up garbage sorting systems, according to a work plan jointly issued by departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, in Beijing recently.

The country’s garbage treatment capacity through incineration should be substantially upgraded by 2023, the document said, adding that garbage sorting and disposal facilities are important urban infrastructure.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿