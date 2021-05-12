No foul play in student’s death: police

Home » Nation

Police have ruled out foul play in the fatal fall of a high school student in Chengdu, southwestern Sichuan Province.

The 11th-grader surnamed Lin jumped to his death “due to personal issues” at No. 49 High School in Chenghua District at around 6:40pm on May 9. The investigation found he had not been scolded or punished by his teachers. Neither was he a victim of bullying, the district government said yesterday after a joint probe by the education bureau and the police.

Police said the climbing traces, footprints and fingerprints showed that Lin climbed to the place from which he jumped on his own. No traces of a second person was discovered at the scene.

The parents were notified at 9pm and the surveillance footage of Lin’s fall was missing, according to the mother’s post on the Twitter-like Weibo.