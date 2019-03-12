‘No place to hide’ for counterfeit makers

Home » Nation

CHINA will substantially increase the punishment for breaking the law on intellectual property rights and counterfeits, an official with the national market regulator said yesterday.

“We will make the manufacturers and sellers of fake products pay the price until bankruptcy,” Zhang Mao, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.

They will also be exposed to the public and “have no place to hide under the sunshine,” Zhang said.

At the same time, the country will push for the self-discipline of companies and nurture a social credit system, he said.

Through the efforts, the administration aims to gradually reduce the number of fake products and ease the concerns of the people, Zhang added.