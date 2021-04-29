The story appears on
April 29, 2021
Nosebleed drama
A man who had a massive nosebleed on a high-speed train was helped by 55 medical staff from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Tuesday. The man’s the nasal vessels ruptured due to high blood pressure. After he was stablized, a train attendant escorted him off the train at the nearest station, in the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi Province, for additional treatment.
