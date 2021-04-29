Advanced Search

April 29, 2021

Nosebleed drama

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 29, 2021 | Print Edition

A man who had a massive nosebleed on a high-speed train was helped by 55 medical staff from West China Hospital of Sichuan University on Tuesday. The man’s the nasal vessels ruptured due to high blood pressure. After he was stablized, a train attendant escorted him off the train at the nearest station, in the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi Province, for additional treatment.

Nation
