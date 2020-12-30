Now get a degree in kung fu

Home » Nation

Kung fu shrine Shaolin Temple in central China’s Henan Province has signed an agreement with a local university to jointly train international students for bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate courses in the martial art.

According to the agreement between Shaolin Temple and Henan University, they will enroll students from around the world to major in kung fu. The cooperation will allow kung fu lovers from more countries to learn and help promote traditional Chinese culture, said Shi Yongxin, abbot of the temple.

Last year, the university based in the provincial capital Zhengzhou founded the Wushu College, the only college of Wushu or kung fu established by a comprehensive university in China.

An agreement was signed the same year between the temple and the university to jointly train kung fu coaches teaching overseas. Some 30 students selected annually from the college will be sent to the temple’s overseas cultural centers to teach kung fu after graduation.