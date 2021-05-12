The story appears on
Page A3
May 12, 2021

Number of foreigners in mainland over 840,000
MORE than 1.4 million people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as foreigners, who live in the Chinese mainland, took part in China’s seventh national census conducted last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.
The census covered a total of 1.430695 million foreigners and people from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who live in the mainland. Of the total, 845,697 are foreigners.
Some 444,336 people had moved to the Chinese mainland for employment, 219,761 for education, and 419,517 for permanent residence. A total of 603,682 people not born in the mainland have lived here for over five years.
Guangdong Province tops with 418,509 foreigners and non-mainland Chinese, followed by Yunnan. Shanghai ranks third with 163,954 foreigners and non-mainland Chinese.
(Xinhua)
