The story appears on
Page A4
November 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Off-campus tutoring ad regulations
CHINESE authorities have issued a notice on regulating the advertisement of off-campus tutoring, making clear work plans on the issue, according to the State Administration of Market Regulation on Tuesday.
The notice was jointly published by nine regulators, including the SAMR, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Education.
Local governments should immediately launch special campaigns to eliminate all off-campus tutoring advertisements and follow the requirements of policy documents, said the notice.
Mainstream media outlets and their affiliated new-media, as well as Internet platform companies and outdoor advertising operators, should immediately conduct self-checks and rectify their behavior on the issue.
Authorities should conduct regulatory talks with major media outlets, Internet platform companies, key off-campus training institutions and advertising operators, while cracking down on false and illegal off-campus training advertisements and maintaining a tough stance on regulation.
Efforts should be made to strengthen the management of information on traditional media and the Internet, and to ban sponsored programs and “soft articles” funded by the off-campus training institutions.
Railway, subway and bus sectors run by the government are also banned from publishing such advertisements.
