August 14, 2019

Official arrested

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 14, 2019 | Print Edition

Chen Gang, a former member of the Leading Party Members Group of the China Association for Science and Technology, has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday. Chen’s case was transferred to procurators for investigation and prosecution after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission. Authorities are continuing their investigations.

Nation
