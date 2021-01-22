Official charged

The story appears on
Page A8
January 22, 2021
Free for subscribers
The Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday announced its decision to arrest Hu Wenming, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited, for bribe-taking and abuse of power.
The National Supervisory Commission completed the investigation into Hu’s case before handing it over to prosecuting agencies.
