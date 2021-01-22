Advanced Search

January 22, 2021

Official charged

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 22, 2021 | Print Edition

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate yesterday announced its decision to arrest Hu Wenming, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited, for bribe-taking and abuse of power.

The National Supervisory Commission completed the investigation into Hu’s case before handing it over to prosecuting agencies.

