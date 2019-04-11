The story appears on
Page A6
April 11, 2019
Official dismissed
Li Huanan, former secretary of the Political and Judiciary Committee of Shenzhen Committee of the Communist Party of China, has been dismissed from public office and expelled from the Party. Li, also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Committee of the CPC, violated discipline in both work and life and was engaged in illegal activities.
