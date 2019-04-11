Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 11, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Official dismissed

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 April 11, 2019 | Print Edition

Li Huanan, former secretary of the Political and Judiciary Committee of Shenzhen Committee of the Communist Party of China, has been dismissed from public office and expelled from the Party. Li, also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Committee of the CPC, violated discipline in both work and life and was engaged in illegal activities.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿