Official faces probe

April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020

Zhang Zhinan, vice governor of southeast China’s Fujian Province, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, the top anti-graft body said yesterday. Zhang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Fujian Provincial Committee, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

