Official investigated

June 15, 2020
Deng Huilin, deputy mayor of southwest China’s Chongqing, is investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, according to the top anti-graft body yesterday. Deng is also the head of the Chongqing Public Security Bureau. The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission oversees the investigation.
