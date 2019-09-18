Official jailed for graft

Home » Nation

Zhou Shu, former director of the transportation department of northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for taking bribes, according to a local court. Zhou took bribes 65 times with a total of over 17.2 million yuan (US$2.43 million) when he was in the position, the Intermediate People’s Court of Guyuan said. Zhou took advantage of his position and illegally accepted bribes to help these people make profits. All the bribes have been seized and will be confiscated, according to the court. Besides the 13-year jail sentence, Zhou was also fined 4 million yuan, the court said in its judgement.