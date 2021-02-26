The story appears on
February 26, 2021
Official ‘took bribes’
Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, has been indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday Wen was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profit for others, and of accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return.
