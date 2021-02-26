Advanced Search

February 26, 2021

Official ‘took bribes’

Source: Xinhua | 00:06 UTC+8 February 26, 2021 | Print Edition

Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, has been indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday Wen was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profit for others, and of accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return.

Nation
