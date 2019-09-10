Officials punished for lavish spending

Home » Nation

The disciplinary arm of the Communist Party of China yesterday detailed six cases of violations of the Party’s eight-point frugality code on improving official conduct.

Officials were found to have accepted bribes and using public funds for banquets and traveling, among other misdeeds. Their punishments ranged from a serious intra-Party warning to dismissal, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.

In one case, Huang Jun, deputy head of Pingtang County in Guizhou Province, was given a serious intra-Party warning and a serious administrative demerit for receiving 30 bottles of expensive liquor, 17 cartons of premium cigarettes and money between 2014 and 2018 when he was in office in the counties of Sandu and Pingtang.

In another case, Wang Ling, general manager of a sales center at the Shanghai branch of China Unicom was given a serious intra-Party warning and an administrative demerit for reimbursing 3,280 yuan (US$460) of dinner and bath bills, among other offenses.

The CCDI said officials involved in all the cases had been punished, serving as a warning and lesson to Party cadres at all levels.