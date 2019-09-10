The story appears on
Page A6
September 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Officials punished for lavish spending
The disciplinary arm of the Communist Party of China yesterday detailed six cases of violations of the Party’s eight-point frugality code on improving official conduct.
Officials were found to have accepted bribes and using public funds for banquets and traveling, among other misdeeds. Their punishments ranged from a serious intra-Party warning to dismissal, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said.
In one case, Huang Jun, deputy head of Pingtang County in Guizhou Province, was given a serious intra-Party warning and a serious administrative demerit for receiving 30 bottles of expensive liquor, 17 cartons of premium cigarettes and money between 2014 and 2018 when he was in office in the counties of Sandu and Pingtang.
In another case, Wang Ling, general manager of a sales center at the Shanghai branch of China Unicom was given a serious intra-Party warning and an administrative demerit for reimbursing 3,280 yuan (US$460) of dinner and bath bills, among other offenses.
The CCDI said officials involved in all the cases had been punished, serving as a warning and lesson to Party cadres at all levels.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.