October 20, 2021

Oil smugglers nabbed

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 20, 2021 | Print Edition

A major refined oil smuggling case has been handed over to the procuratorate in south China’s Hainan Province for prosecution.

It involved an oil tanker and four fishing boats, said the China Coast Guard. A total of 21 suspects were detained and 4,730 tons of refined oil were seized on the spot. The vessel was caught in waters off east Wenchang in the southern island province of Hainan.

