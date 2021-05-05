Advanced Search

May 5, 2021

Oil spill cleanup

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 May 5, 2021 | Print Edition

Efforts to remove the cargo of an oil tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong Province after a collision last week were due to be completed late yesterday, the vessel’s manager said.

The vessel was anchored 40 nautical miles off Qingdao when it was hit by the bulk carrier Sea Justice, causing it to leak 400 tons of bitumen mix.

