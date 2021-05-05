The story appears on
Page A5
May 5, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Oil spill cleanup
Efforts to remove the cargo of an oil tanker that leaked oil into the Yellow Sea near Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong Province after a collision last week were due to be completed late yesterday, the vessel’s manager said.
The vessel was anchored 40 nautical miles off Qingdao when it was hit by the bulk carrier Sea Justice, causing it to leak 400 tons of bitumen mix.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.