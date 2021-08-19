Olympic body vows to protect athletes’ names

Home » Nation

The Chinese Olympic Committee vowed yesterday to help protect Chinese Olympians against the illegal use of their names as trademarks.

Several Chinese star athletes, including shooter Yang Qian, table tennis player Chen Meng, and 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan, saw their names registered as trademarks in various categories, including alcohol, sportswear, and tutoring industries, following their success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Quan, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 10-meter platform, had at least 19 trademark applications related to her name in one week after the Olympics, according to media reports.

“The COC wants to remind all that business activities should be conducted in a rational manner and in accordance with relevant laws. The legitimate rights and interests of athletes must be respected,” read a COC statement.

“Any registration of athletes’ names as trademarks without the authorization of athletes themselves or their guardians is forbidden. Any offenders must stop their action.

“The athletes and the guardians of underage athletes have the right to pursue the liability of relevant parties.”

By August 15, the names of 20 Chinese Olympic gold medalists had been submitted for registration as trademarks, according to a search of China’s trademark information.

Yang, who won China’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 with her victory in the women’s 10m air rifle, saw her name registered as a trademark for alcohol and wares.

The names of well-known people are closely related to their commercial value. If people apply for registration without obtaining authorization, it constitutes an infringement, lawyer Chang Sha from King & Capital Law Firm told Beijing Youth Daily.

If the trademark owner coerces the person to “cooperate,” or asks for high trademark transfer fees or licensing fees, it is considered malicious registration, Chang added.

Only 5 percent of respondents in a survey conducted on social media Weibo by 21st Century Business Herald said they are willing to pay for the names.