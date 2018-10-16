Olympic opening gala ideas sought

Home » Nation

Beijing Winter Olympic organizers have invited proposals for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Games.

The campaign for proposals began yesterday and will end at 4pm Beijing time on December 31, 2018, the Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games said.

“We are looking for creative proposals that could fully embody the vision of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the Olympic spirit, fully demonstrate the inheritance and development of Chinese culture, and fully reflect China’s achievements in the new era,” said Liao Quan, an official with Beijing 2022.

Liao said any individual, institution or even non-Chinese nationals or organizations are welcome to participate. To reduce the cost of the participants, only text proposals within a limit of 8,000 Chinese characters can be submitted.

The proposal can be a design for either the whole ceremony or one element of it. Liao said they hope the proposals will be innovative and use high-tech methods to achieve the best artistic effects.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 4, 2022, at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, which also hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Olympics.

Beijing 2022 will organize a review board for the proposals between January and March in 2019. The participants who come up with the best 10 proposals will be rewarded. Related documents can be downloaded at www.beijing2022.cn.