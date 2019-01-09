The story appears on
Page A6
January 9, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Online firearms trade closed down
Police in Harbin, capital of northeast Heilongjiang Province, have caught 24 suspects and seized 42 guns in a crackdown on the illegal online gun trade.
An investigation revealed that from January to May 2017, a man surnamed Lin bought guns from abroad and sold more than 70 to 38 people online. Police caught 24 people and seized 42 guns.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.