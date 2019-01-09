Advanced Search

January 9, 2019

Online firearms trade closed down

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:13 UTC+8 January 9, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in Harbin, capital of northeast Heilongjiang Province, have caught 24 suspects and seized 42 guns in a crackdown on the illegal online gun trade.

An investigation revealed that from January to May 2017, a man surnamed Lin bought guns from abroad and sold more than 70 to 38 people online. Police caught 24 people and seized 42 guns.

(Xinhua)

Nation
