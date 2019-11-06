Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

November 6, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Online gambling

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 6, 2019 | Print Edition

POLICE in eastern Jiangxi Province have arrested six suspects for organizing cross-border online gambling involving more than 30 billion yuan (US$4.29 billion), local public security authorities said yesterday. The suspects were seized in Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia, and have been escorted back to China, Nanchang police said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿