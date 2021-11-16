Outbreak in Dalian growing faster

Home » Nation

CHINA is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant, with some areas restricting entry by people from a northeastern city where infections have grown faster than elsewhere in the country in the past week.

A total of 1,308 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms were reported in the mainland between October 17 and November 14, surpassing the 1,280 local cases from a summer Delta outbreak, Reuters calculations based on official data showed.

This marks China’s most widespread Delta outbreak, which has affected 21 provinces, regions and municipalities.

A dozen province-level regions contained their flare-ups within weeks, thanks to quick implementation of a complex set of curbs, including rigorous contact tracing, multiple rounds of testing of people in at risk areas, the closure of entertainment and cultural venues and restrictions on tourism and public transport. However, the northeastern city of Dalian is locked in a struggle.

Since Dalian’s first local symptomatic patients from the latest outbreak was reported on November 4, the city of 7.5 million people has detected a total of 260 locally-transmitted cases, mostly in the county-level city of Zhuanghe.