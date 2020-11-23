Over-70s can keep on driving

Home » Nation

China from Friday will allow citizens over 70 to apply for driving licenses if their health meets the requirements for safe driving.

People over 70 are now permitted to apply for driving licenses for small vehicles and mopeds, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Applicants are required to pass memory, judgment, and reaction assessments, and must have annual health check-ups.

Considering the increasing life expectancy and improving health of Chinese citizens, more aged people need to drive, said the ministry.

It said the move aims to meet the new demands of the nation’s aging population.

The maximum age for large and medium-sized passenger or freight vehicle driving license applicants has also been raised from 50 to 60, according to the ministry.

By the end of 2019, China had 250 million people aged 60 or above, about one-sixth of the country’s total population.