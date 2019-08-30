Advanced Search

August 30, 2019

PLA landmark

Source: Xinhua | 00:02 UTC+8 August 30, 2019 | Print Edition

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army yesterday completed the 22nd rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is a normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The new personnel, mastering military skills and relevant laws in Hong Kong, arrived at the garrison barracks via land, sea and air.

