The story appears on
Page A8
August 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
PLA landmark
The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army yesterday completed the 22nd rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.
Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is a normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
The new personnel, mastering military skills and relevant laws in Hong Kong, arrived at the garrison barracks via land, sea and air.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.