January 17, 2020

Pandas in the wild

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 January 17, 2020

Footage of a pair of giant pandas in the wild was released yesterday by the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province. The video clips, captured by an infrared camera, showed a panda mother and her 6-month-old cub in the Laoya Mountain about 2,800 meters above sea level.

