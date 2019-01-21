Advanced Search

January 21, 2019

Pangolins seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 January 21, 2019 | Print Edition

CUStoms authorities in Dongxing, a city on the China-Vietnam border, seized 90 living pangolins in 23 smuggling cases last year. In addition to living pangolins, the customs officers in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region also seized 200 kilograms of pangolin scales, 22,082 dried sea horses and a batch of other wildlife products.

