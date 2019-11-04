Parents need to let go

Home » Nation

Most adult respondents in a survey think parents should give their adult children more independent space, according to the China Youth Daily. The online survey of 1,875 adults showed 69.1 percent suggested that parents should give their adult children some space, while around 12.3 percent said parents should have no control over their children. The survey also found 70.6 percent of believed that it will cause conflict between two generations when parents interfere too much with their child’s family life. Around 64.5 percent said strict control might affect the development of children’s independent personality and 45.2 percent thought it may lead to overly dependent children.