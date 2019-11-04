Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

November 4, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Parents need to let go

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 4, 2019 | Print Edition

Most adult respondents in a survey think parents should give their adult children more independent space, according to the China Youth Daily. The online survey of 1,875 adults showed 69.1 percent suggested that parents should give their adult children some space, while around 12.3 percent said parents should have no control over their children. The survey also found 70.6 percent of believed that it will cause conflict between two generations when parents interfere too much with their child’s family life. Around 64.5 percent said strict control might affect the development of children’s independent personality and 45.2 percent thought it may lead to overly dependent children.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿