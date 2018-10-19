Party governance has delivered results

Home » Nation

ONE year after the landmark 19th Communist Party of China National Congress, the CPC leadership has broken new ground and rigorous Party governance delivered real results.

While delivering a report to the 19th CPC National Congress on October 18, 2017, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, announced that “the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC, and the greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC.”

In March 2018, the constitutional amendment was adopted at the first session of the 13th National People’s Congress and the statement that “the leadership of the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics” was enshrined in the country’s fundamental law, offering a strong legal guarantee for Party leadership to play its role better.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, new steps have been taken to uphold and strengthen overall Party leadership.

Over the past year, efforts were made in systems and mechanisms to ensure the Party always provides overall leadership and coordinates the efforts of all involved, with strengthened CPC leadership in major areas including deepening overall reform, cyberspace affairs, financial and economic affairs, and foreign affairs.

The inauguration of the National Supervisory Commission has strengthened the Party’s centralized and unified leadership on its anti-corruption work.

During a panel discussion with delegates from Guizhou Province at the congress, Xi highlighted strict Party governance, saying the drive should not slacken or let up despite successful initial outcomes, and that the fight is not done.

Shortly after the congress, Xi stressed that the efforts to address misconduct should not be stopped and the work to improve the Party’s conduct and work styles should never end, warning about the intractability and recurrence of undesirable work styles — formalities for formalities’ sake, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance.

Official statistics showed that more than 20 centrally-administrated officials have been placed under investigation since the congress.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, the CPC is devoted to improving its ability to govern and lead. There has been an upsurge within the CPC that all of its cadres and members are studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.