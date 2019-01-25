Advanced Search

January 25, 2019

Paying tolls by phone

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 25, 2019 | Print Edition

China will enable mobile payment services on all its manual toll collection lanes on expressways by the end of 2019, the Ministry of Transport said yesterday. The alternative payment service is already universally available in provincial regions like Shangdong and Henan and piloted in places including Beijing and Guangdong, said MOT spokesperson Wu Chungeng. Wu said the service would improve transport network efficiency and reduce logistic costs.

