The story appears on
Page A8
January 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Paying tolls by phone
China will enable mobile payment services on all its manual toll collection lanes on expressways by the end of 2019, the Ministry of Transport said yesterday. The alternative payment service is already universally available in provincial regions like Shangdong and Henan and piloted in places including Beijing and Guangdong, said MOT spokesperson Wu Chungeng. Wu said the service would improve transport network efficiency and reduce logistic costs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.