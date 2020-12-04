The story appears on
Page A6
December 4, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Peacekeepers head off
A 350-member force of China’s seventh peacekeeping infantry battalion to Juba in South Sudan yesterday left north China’s Tianjin municipality on a one-year deployment.
It is the first batch of the 700-strong mission to the east African country.
The team will be tasked with armed patrols, responding to conflicts and protecting civilians. The rest of the battalion will leave late this month.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.