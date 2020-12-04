Advanced Search

December 4, 2020

Peacekeepers head off

Source: Xinhua | December 4, 2020

A 350-member force of China’s seventh peacekeeping infantry battalion to Juba in South Sudan yesterday left north China’s Tianjin municipality on a one-year deployment.

It is the first batch of the 700-strong mission to the east African country.

The team will be tasked with armed patrols, responding to conflicts and protecting civilians. The rest of the battalion will leave late this month.

