Pelosi flayed for meeting HK separatists

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday strongly urged the US side to respect China’s sovereignty and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks in response to reports that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a news conference on Wednesday with House members as well as Joshua Wong and Denise Ho to back the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019.

“China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes this move,” Geng said at a press briefing, accusing Pelosi and other US politicians of confusing right from wrong, engaging with Hong Kong separatists and grossly interfering in China’s internal affairs. He reiterated the position that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from any outside forces.

“We strongly urge the US side to abide by international laws and basic norms governing international relations, respect China’s sovereignty, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form and advancing the Hong Kong-related act,” Geng said.

He also called on the United States to stop backing the violent and radical forces as well as Hong Kong separatists and desist from supporting any moves undermining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

Office of the Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong also condemned the collusion of certain US politicians with Hong Kong separatists.

The spokesperson of the Commissioner’s Office expressed indignation over and firm opposition against the remarks and actions of Pelosi, saying that she “flagrantly colluded” with Hong Kong separatists, and meddled with Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, in the name of supporting “freedom and justice.” “(The remarks and actions) are at odds with the American politicians’ claimed support for ‘one country, two systems’ and have fully exposed their hidden political agenda,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson pointed out that anyone without bias will acknowledge that the policies of “one country, two systems,” “the people of Hong Kong governing Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in the SAR have been faithfully implemented since Hong Kong’s return to its motherland 22 years ago, and that the people of Hong Kong are enjoying unprecedented democracy, rights and freedom under the law.