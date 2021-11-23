Place name database

Advanced Search

November 23, 2021

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 23, 2021 | Print Edition

China opened an updated database of standard place names yesterday for the convenience of people and the functioning of the economy, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said. The National Database for Geographical Names of China now encompasses 616,800 place names in 11 categories, and 8,879 signs of geographical names.

