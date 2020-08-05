Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

August 5, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Plant blast toll up to 6

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2020 | Print Edition

The death toll after a flash explosion at a chemical plant on Monday in central China’s Hubei Province had risen to six as of 7am yesterday, local authorities said.

Four others were wounded, with their injuries not considered life-threatening. The accident happened at around 5:30pm on Monday in a workshop of an organic silicon company in Xiantao City. The fire was put out at 7pm.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿