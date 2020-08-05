The story appears on
Page A10
August 5, 2020
Plant blast toll up to 6
The death toll after a flash explosion at a chemical plant on Monday in central China’s Hubei Province had risen to six as of 7am yesterday, local authorities said.
Four others were wounded, with their injuries not considered life-threatening. The accident happened at around 5:30pm on Monday in a workshop of an organic silicon company in Xiantao City. The fire was put out at 7pm.
