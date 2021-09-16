Plastic plan to end ‘white pollution’ soon

Home » Nation

China yesterday unveiled a plan to control plastic pollution over the next five years, aiming to effectively curb white pollution by 2025.

The action plan, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, details measures to cut the production and use of plastics, develop alternatives for plastics, and substantially reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfills and environmental leakage during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

By 2025, key sectors such as retail, e-commerce and express delivery, are expected to drastically cut the unreasonable use of disposable plastics, according to the plan.

The country will promote the use of alternatives to plastic, such as bamboo, wood, paper and degradable plastics. It will also ramp up research on degradable plastic technologies and encourage the orderly development of related industries.

The recycling and disposal of plastic waste will also be improved across the country, while plastic waste in key water areas, scenic spots and rural areas will be cleaned up, the plan states.