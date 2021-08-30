Platforms to rectify self-media accounts

Home » Nation

China’s top social media platforms WeChat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou said on Saturday they would begin to rectify irregular practices of “self-media” accounts that publish financial information.

This follows an announcement by China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, that it would look into accounts that have repeatedly released financial news illegally, distorted economic policy interpretation, badmouthed financial markets, spread rumors and disrupted network communications.

The term “self-media” refer to independently operated accounts that produce original content but are not officially registered with the authorities.

WeChat said in a statement on Saturday that from now until October 26, it would investigate and shut down financial self-media accounts that “badmouth the financial market” and “blackmail and spread rumors.”

Sina Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou released similar statements, with Weibo and Kuaishou adding that they would severely crack down on accounts that violate the rules.