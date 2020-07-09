The story appears on
July 9, 2020
Plea to protect cultural relics
The National Cultural Heritage Administration has called for enhanced efforts to protect cultural relics against floods as heavy rainfall lash large parts of southern China.
Related relics departments and institutions across the country should pay close attention to forecasts of weather and geological disasters and take effective measures to ensure the safety of cultural relics and personnel, according to a circular.
The administration also stressed building a reporting system and improving the capability of emergency handling to ensure minimal loss.
