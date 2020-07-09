Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

July 9, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Plea to protect cultural relics

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 9, 2020 | Print Edition

The National Cultural Heritage Administration has called for enhanced efforts to protect cultural relics against floods as heavy rainfall lash large parts of southern China.

Related relics departments and institutions across the country should pay close attention to forecasts of weather and geological disasters and take effective measures to ensure the safety of cultural relics and personnel, according to a circular.

The administration also stressed building a reporting system and improving the capability of emergency handling to ensure minimal loss.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿