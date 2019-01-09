The story appears on
Police on right track
Chinese railway police apprehended 61,848 fugitives in 2018, the railway public security bureau announced yesterday. Intensified patrols, closer cooperation and information sharing with local police authorities as well as enhanced quick response capabilities helped railway police better carry out their work. Railway police in Beijing increased patrols at major stations and captured 950 fugitives last year.
